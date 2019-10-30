Bomb disposal team sent to Keith recycling centre
30 October 2019
A bomb disposal unit has been sent to a recycling centre in Moray after a suspect device was found.
The facility in Keith has been cordoned off since the alarm was raised just after 12.30.
The site remains closed.
Moray Council has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the centre's closure.