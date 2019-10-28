Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at Raemoir on Saturday morning

A woman who died after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire has been named.

Anna Marcinkowski, 38, from Aberdeen, died after the accident which happened on the B977 at Raemoir on Saturday morning.

She had been taken to hospital along with the driver of the other car, a 65-year-old man from Ballater, but died of her injuries.

Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said the other driver suffered serious leg and hip injuries.