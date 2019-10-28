A Crown Office worker has been suspended over a suspected security breach at the evidence store in Aberdeen, BBC Scotland has learned.

A police investigation has been launched while security arrangements in the building are being stepped up.

The Crown Office said in a statement: "A member of staff has been suspended.

"The way evidence is stored in all COPFS (Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service) offices is the subject of ongoing review."

The spokesman added: "The service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements.

"As live criminal proceedings are involved, we cannot comment further at this time."