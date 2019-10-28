Teenager charged over petrol station robbery in Aberdeen
- 28 October 2019
A teenager has been charged after a robbery at a petrol station in Aberdeen.
The incident, involving a 35-year-old shop worker, happened at a Shell filling station in the city's Wellington Road on Saturday 12 October.
Police Scotland said an 18-year-old man had been arrested and charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later.