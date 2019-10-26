Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at about 08;50 on the B977 at Raemoir

A woman has died after a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said the accident happened at about 08:50 on the B977 at Raemoir.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died a short time later. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital for treatment.

No details about his condition have been released. A force spokeswoman said inquiries to establish the cause of the accident are ongoing.