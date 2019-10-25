Image caption An area of woods was cordoned off

A man has appeared in court charged with rape in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Greenfern Woods and Barvas Walk in the Sheddocksley area of the city on Wednesday and an area was cordoned off.

Connor Ferries, 21, from Aberdeen, appeared at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination, and was remanded in custody.