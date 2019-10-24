Police investigating woods 'incident' in Aberdeen
- 24 October 2019
A police cordon has been set up after an "incident" at woods in Aberdeen.
Police said they were called to the woods in the Sheddocksley area of the city on Wednesday.
Officers were said to be conducting inquiries in the Greenfern Woods and Barvas Walk areas. The nature of the incident has not been revealed.
Two officers were guarding the cordoned-off scene amid trees, situated behind homes in the area, on Thursday afternoon.