Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Katrina Smith died after the crash

A man has been charged after a crash in Moray earlier this year left a 76-year-old woman dead.

Great-grandmother Katrina Smith, from the Burghead area, died following the collision on the A96 Forres to Nairn road, near Brodie, in April.

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man had been charged in connection with the crash.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.