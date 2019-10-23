Image copyright JASPERIMAGE/POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Frank Kinnis died after the incident in Birkenhill Woods

A man has appeared in court charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of an 83-year-old man in Moray.

Frank Kinnis died in hospital on Monday after an incident at Birkenhill Woods, near New Elgin.

Church of Scotland minister Morris Smith and his wife Jan, both 70, were injured in the same incident.

David Johnstone, 35, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He also faced two charges of assaulting or impeding police.

Mr Kinnis was earlier described by relatives as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather".

Aberlour Parish Church said of its minister and his wife: "They are now in a stable condition in hospital. Please would you pray for them and for the families of all involved."