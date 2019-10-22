Image copyright Jasper Image and Police Scotland Image caption Frank Kinnis died after being attacked at Birkenhall Woods

A man has been charged in connection with the death of an 83-year-old man in Moray.

Police were called to Birkenhill Woods on Monday after reports three people had been seriously assaulted.

One later died and he has been named as Frank Kinnis, who relatives described as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather".

Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man had been charged and was due in Elgin Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

'Doting and warm-hearted'

A woman and man, both aged 70, were also injured.

Relatives of Mr Kinnis said: "He was a doting, warm-hearted and unfailingly dependable presence in each of our lives.

"There will also be fond memories of him among the farming and bowls communities in Elgin, where he was well known and liked.

"We will fondly remember him as he was in life, and ask everyone who knew him to make certain that it is these memories of him that endure."

Image copyright JasperImage Image caption Police were called to the scene on Monday

Supt Kate Stephen said the couple and the 83-year-old had been out walking in the area that morning.

She said Mr Kinnis died in hospital later that day. The couple suffered head injuries and are in a stable condition.

"Given how incredibly rare and unusual this incident is for such a well-used and loved area, officers will be carrying out additional patrols here and providing an increased presence over the coming days - please approach any our officers if you have information, or even if you just want to speak to someone about your concerns," she added.

"I am acutely aware of the impact this incident has had on the local community, and I include in that my own officers who not only work in the area but many of whom also live in the communities. Moray prides itself on being one of the safest places to live which makes this incident all the more tragic."