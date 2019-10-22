NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Workers evacuated from North Sea platform off Shetland

  • 22 October 2019
Thistle Alpha Image copyright EnQuest
Image caption The platform's owners said the evacuation was a precautionary measure

A North Sea oil platform has been shut down and workers taken off, following a subsea structural inspection.

EnQuest said it evacuated the Thistle Platform, about 125 miles north east of Shetland, in a precautionary move on Monday evening.

The company said 115 personnel were transferred to a nearby platform by helicopter.

The coastguard said a helicopter and two rescue aircraft from the Norwegian offshore sector were involved.

Coastguards said they were made aware of the situation at about 18:30 BST.

Image copyright EnQuest

An EnQuest spokeswoman said: "EnQuest can confirm it has proactively down-manned the Thistle Platform today in a precautionary move following a preliminary subsea structural inspection today.

"The platform has been safely shut down in accordance with planned procedures.

"EnQuest is liaising with all relevant authorities including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency."

