NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man arrested after three seriously assaulted in New Elgin

  • 21 October 2019

A man has been arrested after three people were seriously assaulted in Moray.

Police said the attack happened near Birkenhall Woods in the New Elgin area at about 09:00.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "Police are investigating the serious assault of three people near Birkenhall Woods. Inquiries are ongoing."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites