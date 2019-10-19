Image copyright Fubar News Image caption Cars attempted and failed to go through the A92 North Anderson Drive at Langstracht in Aberdeen

Drivers in the north east have been warned to take care after severe flooding left vehicles submerged and roads closed off.

Emergency services were called out to incidents across Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen overnight with firefighters pumping water away from homes.

Police are still warning of flooding in Aviemore, however, a Met Office warning for rain has been lifted.

Debris and surface water is still affecting a number of routes.

Another vehicle submered just outside a property on Cornhill Road, Aberdeen

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Dundee and Angus had been affected by flooding on Friday.

There were two amber flood warnings from Sepa still in place across these areas on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson said that larger rivers "may respond rapidly" overnight and that flood risk would continue for a time.

Advice on the Sepa website read: "Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. "

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed waters at the River Carron remained intact overnight but the Braehead area was still affected by flood water.

Rain was expected to reduce from 08:00.

@Abshireroads teams have just confirmed that water levels at the Carron River at Stonehaven have remained within the main channel overnight. There is still water coming down from the Braehead area, however operatives on site who will attempt to divert some of the flow. pic.twitter.com/C8JXWe9WXu — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) October 19, 2019

Police Scotland tweeted on Friday night: "There's heavy rain across the north east today, expect lots of standing water on the roads.

"Increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead and adjust your speed for the conditions."

With heavy rain forecast this afternoon and a flood alert issued from SEPA at https://t.co/zF2QjhJdaS, drivers are asked to drive to the conditions. Surface water is likely to affect roads. The Met Office forecast can be found at https://t.co/c8BrHFnVHF pic.twitter.com/Jg0e85kXfB — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) October 18, 2019

However, police and fire services confirmed they had stood down from all incidents by Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The main issue was blocked drains which have been handed over to the roads department.

"We assisted with pumping water away from premises."

What roads have been affected?