Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The lightning caused a power surge where the pipeline comes ashore near Cruden Bay

A major North Sea oil pipeline has been shut down after a lightning strike.

The Forties Pipeline was closed down where it comes ashore near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire early on Friday.

Owners Ineos said the strike caused a power surge followed by a power cut, leading to a full shutdown. A restart was expected at about 12:15.

Ineos said all its safety systems responded accordingly and a full system shutdown occurred in line with standard safety precautions.

The Forties Pipeline has an average daily throughput of about 445,000 barrels of oil.

The lightning came during thunderstorms that affected parts of north east Scotland early on Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for heavy rain for the region later on Friday.