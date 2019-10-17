Image copyright Google

About 95 jobs are at risk at an oil services firm in Aberdeen.

Aker Solutions, which has a base at Aberdeen International Business Park, said it would review current positions across its sites in the city.

The firm added its engineering services and manufacturing work had been "distributed" across its international sites, affecting demand in Aberdeen.

The Unite union has described the proposals as a massive blow which comes "completely out the blue".

Sian Lloyd Rees, of Aker Solutions, said the company would consult with employees.

Unite said it was "angered" that it "appears the company has focussed potential job losses exclusively in Aberdeen".

John Boland, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "This is completely out the blue and Unite was given no prior warning that this was on the horizon.

"It was only last year the company was boasting about its commitment to Aberdeen when it opened its upgraded offices but this announcement demonstrates zero commitment to its workforce.

"Unite will immediately engage with our members and do all we can to assist them at this very difficult time with all options on the table."