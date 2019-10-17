Train services suspended after body found on line

Train services between Dundee and Aberdeen have been suspended after reports of a body found on the line near Broughty Ferry.

ScotRail said services north from Edinburgh and Glasgow are only currently running to Dundee.

The company said it was sourcing buses for replacement services between Dundee, Aberdeen, Montrose and Arbroath.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were still at the scene.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers were called at 10.37 on 17 October to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

"Officers are in attendance, and inquiries into how the person came to be at the location are ongoing."