An oil company has been served with an improvement notice after failing to ensure workers would be protected in the event of an emergency on a rig.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said tests on the Gannet Alpha platform failed to meet Shell's own performance standards.

A safety inspector visited the North Sea platform, 113 miles (182km) east of Aberdeen, in August.

He raised concerns about the installation's temporary refuge.

The area is a designated safe space where workers are protected from smoke and flammable and toxic gas.

The inspection found the refuge did not have a clearly defined boundary, including a definitive list of fire dampers.

That in turn had led to an inadequate inspection since at least 2017 of the dampers to ensure they would work in an emergency, said the HSE.

The executive said an integrity test of the refuge in August had not passed Shell's own requirements.

BBC Scotland has asked Shell for a comment.