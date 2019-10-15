NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Serious injuries in two-car crash on A92 south of Stonehaven

  • 15 October 2019
Image caption The collision happened south of Stonehaven

One person has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene of the incident on the A92 south of Stonehaven.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the collision which happened just before 13:00.

The southbound carriageway of the A92 has been closed at Mill of Uras.

