Serious injuries in two-car crash on A92 south of Stonehaven
- 15 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One person has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.
An air ambulance was sent to the scene of the incident on the A92 south of Stonehaven.
Four people suffered minor injuries in the collision which happened just before 13:00.
The southbound carriageway of the A92 has been closed at Mill of Uras.