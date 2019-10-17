Two properties on an Angus estate have been raided by animal welfare officers and police investigating reports of dogs fighting wild animals.

Raids were carried out at the Millden Estate, Glen Esk, and at a separate address in Aberdeenshire.

The charity said several animals had been seized during the operations.

Millden Estate said it was not the focus of the probe and that an employee had been "immediately suspended in accordance with our procedures".

A spokesman for the estate said it was understood that the inquiry was at a very early stage.

It said it was carrying out its own internal investigation, and would "continue to liaise with the appropriate authorities".

The estate added that it had a "robust system of compliance" with the law, including a "zero-tolerance approach" to any wildlife offences or animal welfare issues.

The SSPCA said it was working with Police Scotland in what it described as an "ongoing investigation".