Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at Burger King in Elgin on Sunday morning

Police have appealed for witnesses to a robbery at a Burger King in Elgin.

Two men, who obscured their faces with clothing, demanded money from staff at the fast food restaurant in the town's Ashgrove Road at about 11:50 on Sunday.

They stole hundreds of pounds, but police said the money was later recovered.

Det Sgt John Lumsden, of Police Scotland, said: "Fortunately no-one was injured but this was a frightening experience for the staff."

He added: "I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been passing through the area around that time of night who saw anything, or who may have dashcam footage from their vehicle to contact police immediately."