Image caption Greenpeace is protesting against the method of decommissioning platforms in the Brent field

Two Greenpeace campaigners have boarded Shell's Brent Alpha platform in the North Sea.

A protester from the environmental group has also climbed on to a concrete leg of the decommissioned Brent Bravo platform.

Greenpeace is protesting against the method of decommissioning platforms in the Brent oil field lies, about 116 miles (186km) north east of Shetland.

Shell said its "prime concern" was the safety of its staff and the protesters.

Greenpeace is opposed to the legs of platforms being left in the sea are the rest of the structures have been removed.

Shell said: "We can confirm that two protestors have boarded the Brent Alpha platform and one has climbed on to the Brent Bravo concrete legs.

"Their safety and that of our workers are our prime concern at this moment."