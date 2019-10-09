Image caption Mascara brush grooming has been used by New Arc

A charity that uses mascara brushes to groom tiny animals and knitted jumpers for chickens is to be honoured by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre (New Arc) in Aberdeenshire has helped an estimated 15,000 animals.

The charity, which is based near Ellon, made headlines and attracted donations from across the world following its mascara brush appeal.

It was founded by Keith and Pauline Marley 13 years ago.

They are to be honoured at the House of Lords on Tuesday.

Pauline said: "The most fulfilling aspect of the work is definitely releasing the recovered animal back to the wild.

"It can be very sad to let them go, especially those that have needed to stay with us a long time, and I do cry a lot.

"We have comfort in the knowledge we have put them back in the best condition and with the best chance possible."

'Great example'

Keith said: "We are really grateful to IFAW for recognising we exist and it is humbling to receive an award for what we do."

Image copyright IWAF Image caption Pauline and Keith Marley are based in Aberdeenshire

James Sawyer, UK director of IFAW, said: "Pauline and Keith's commitment to rescuing and rehabilitating so many wild animals is outstanding and they are a great example of animal welfare in action.

"We hope that their efforts will inspire the next generation of animal welfare campaigners and carers. They are both very deserving winners of IFAW's Wildlife Rescue Award."

Also being recognised by IFAW on Tuesday will be Scottish search and rescue dog Diesel, who along with handler Gary Carroll, from Torphins, works with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the UK International Search and Rescue Team (ISAR).

In 2015, Diesel was deployed to search for survivors of a major earthquake in Nepal.