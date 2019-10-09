A woman has been subjected to a "serious sexual assault" in Shetland.

Police Scotland said the 30-year-old woman was assaulted by a man at about midnight on Saturday in a lane near Commercial Street in Lerwick.

Officers want to trace a man described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 8in to 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair.

Det Insp Gerry Shovlin said it was an "extremely unusual" crime for the area.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Commercial Street area between 22:00 and 01:20 on Saturday into Sunday, or who may have dashcam footage.