Tributes to murdered former RAF rescue team member

Image copyright David Whalley Image caption Sarah Hassall spent time in Scotland while stationed at RAF Kinloss

Tributes have been paid to a former Scottish-based RAF mountain rescue team member murdered in Wales.

Mother-of-two Sarah Hassall, 38, died at a property in Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, on Sunday. A man has been charged with her murder.

Ms Hassall was a member of RAF Kinloss Mountain Rescue Team in Moray in the early years of her military career.

Former team leader David Whalley said she "loved mountains" and was a "talented rock climber".

Image copyright David Whalley Image caption Ms Hassall was described by a former colleague as "happy-go-lucky"

Mr Whalley said Ms Hassall had always been an enthusiastic member of the rescue team.

He said: "She was a great team member who loved mountain rescue and was a strong lass on the hill.

"She was always 'happy-go-lucky'."

Mr Whalley said call-outs to incidents for the RAF team were "never easy" and Ms Hassall had attended "some sad events".

During her time at RAF Kinloss, Ms Hassall spent many of her days off in the hills and climbed some of Scotland's highest mountains, including the summits of the An Teallach ridge in Wester Ross.