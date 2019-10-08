Image copyright Google Image caption The factory in Fraserburgh is up for sale

A major fish processing factory in the Aberdeenshire town of Fraserburgh has been put up for sale.

Lunar Freezing - which also has a significant presence in Peterhead - said there was not enough volume to maintain the Fraserburgh operation.

The factory was mainly processing pelagic fish such as mackerel and herring.

Lunar Freezing said there had been no job losses as a result of the closure, with the 42-strong workforce relocated.

Buckie-based Boyd International has been appointed to sell the plant and equipment.

Boyd said it was a "unique opportunity to purchase a complete factory" and that it could be moved and operated anywhere in the world.

Much of the equipment up for sale is said to be suitable for other species.