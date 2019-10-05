Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Trump opened the Aberdeenshire golf course in 2012

Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort has made losses for the seventh consecutive year, according to the latest published accounts.

Documents lodged with Companies House show the Trump International Golf Club made an annual loss of £1.07m in 2018.

It is a slight improvement on the previous year when losses stood at £1.25m.

The golf resort at the Menie Estate opened in 2012, but since then it has continued to make a loss.

The accounts, which were first reported by The Scotsman, also give details of a £40m interest-free loan from Mr Trump.

And they reveal that 77 people were employed by the business - down from 84 in 2017.

Mr Trump promised to spend £1bn and create 6,000 jobs developing the golf course.

Last week, the Trump Organisation was given approval to build hundreds of new homes at the Menie Estate.

However, the company said there was now no market to support its original plans for a five-star hotel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump promised to spend £1bn and create 6,000 jobs at the Menie Estate

A spokeswoman said a sustainable community was needed to support a seasonal transient business.

Plans for a second golf course the Aberdeenshire resort were approved by councillors last month.

The 18-hole MacLeod course is to be built to the south and west of the original course, which opened at Menie in 2012.

The new course is named after Mr Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and brought up on the Hebridean island of Lewis but emigrated to New York.

