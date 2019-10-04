Driver airlifted after single-vehicle crash near Buckie
Two people have been hurt - one seriously - in a crash on the A98 in Moray.
The single-vehicle collision happened at about 16:45 at Arradoul near Buckie.
Police, fire and ambulance crews attended, with the driver being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.
A second person was removed from the Suzuki SX4 and taken to Dr. Gray's Hospital in Elgin. The condition of both casualties is unknown.
A police spokesman confirmed: "We are dealing with a one-vehicle road traffic accident.
"The road remains closed in both directions to allow for crash scene investigation work."