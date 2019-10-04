Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Margaret Robertson was found dead in her own home last week

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 54-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

The body of Margaret Robertson - who was known as Meg - was found in her flat in Promenade Court last week.

Norman Duncan, 40, made no plea and was remanded in custody when he appeared in private at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

Ms Robertson's family have described her as a "much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many".