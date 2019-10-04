Three men have been jailed for a total of 27 years for an axe and knife attack on a man in Aberdeenshire.

Allan Roy was targeted by Brandon Douglas, 18, Martin Gemmell, 28, and Brandon Wilson, 22 at his home in Sandhaven in November last year.

The trio had denied attempting to murder Mr Roy during a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

However, they were found guilty and jailed for 10 years three months, 10 years and seven years respectively.

Before the guilty verdict, Wilson had claimed he was visiting a woman at the time of the attack.

The 22-year-old, who was in a relationship with someone else, told jurors he had gone to see the other woman when the crime was committed.

Asked about what the pair did, he replied: "We were sleeping with each other."

Asked whether there was any truth in the allegation, Wilson added: "I was not there."

However, his claims were rejected and he was locked up for seven years for attempted murder.

His co-accused Douglas was sentenced to 10 years and three months, while Gemmell was jailed for 10 years for the crime as well as a separate attack in Boddam, Aberdeenshire.

Prosecutors earlier told the trial that the men "did not care if Mr Roy lived or died".

Advocate Depute Alan Cameron added: "They could have easily killed him and were wickedly reckless."