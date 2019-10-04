Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Sandy Stuart, left, died and Brett Hunt resigned

The Conservatives and SNP have won two seats in an Aberdeen by-election.

The Bridge of Don vote came after the death of the SNP's Sandy Stuart in July. This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.

Conservative Sarah Cross and Jessica Mennie of the SNP were elected to Aberdeen City Council.

They won 1,857 votes and 1,797 votes respectively. The turnout for the by-election was 34.2%.

Candidates from seven political parties and an independent stood.

The other votes were Lib Dems 929, Labour 305, Greens 140, UKIP 55, Independent 43 and nine for Red.