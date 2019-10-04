In pictures: Shetland's 'woolly invasion'

Shetland has enjoyed a "woolly invasion" as people from all over the world have flocked to the island to celebrate the 10th year of Shetland's Wool Week.

A hat design, featuring sheep and fishing boats, has been recreated by scores of knitters for the event.

The Roadside Beanie design was created by wool expert Oliver Henry, who has lived in Shetland all his life.

His sketches were interpreted into a pattern by designer Sandra Manson and made available to attendees of the event.

More than 400 events, exhibitions, and tours were organised throughout Shetland, celebrating its wool industry, crofting and the local community.

The week includes Fair Isle Friday - a day to wear and celebrate Fair Isle knitwear.

