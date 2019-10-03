Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Margaret Robertson was also known as Meg

Police investigating the murder of a woman in Aberdeen have charged a man in connection with her death.

The body of Margaret Robertson - known as Meg - was found last Friday.

The 54-year-old was discovered in her high-rise flat in the city's Promenade Court.

Police Scotland said a 40-year-old man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday. The force has also urged anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Det Insp Gary Winter said: "A police presence will remain in the area while our inquiries continue and I would still encourage anyone with information to approach our officers if you think you can help."