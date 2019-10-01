Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption Dozens of the rescued dogs are now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA

More than 60 dogs have been rescued after a raid on a suspected puppy farm in Moray.

Two were pregnant and have since given birth, leaving the Scottish SPCA to care for 78 dogs.

Inspectors from the charity carried out the raid in an operation with police and Moray Council after concerns were raised about animals at a property.

Trading standards officers took action after they spotted several similar adverts of puppies for sale online.

Sixty dogs were seized during the initial raid, but the number rose when more puppies were born.

There have been no arrests so far and the investigation is continuing following the raid on 19 September.

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive of the Scottish SPCA, said: "Sadly, many of the dogs we've taken are showing signs of disease and infection consistent with intensive breeding.

"Our animal care and veterinary experts have been selflessly working around the clock to provide care for these poor animals since the raid. Whilst it is an immense challenge, the main thing is these dogs are all receiving an amazing amount of love and care."