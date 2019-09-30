Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Margaret Robertson was known as Meg

A 54-year-old woman who died in her home in Aberdeen was the victim of a "violent attack", police have said.

Margaret Robertson's body was found in her high-rise flat in Promenade Court at about 13:20 on Friday. Her death is being treated as murder.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have seen Ms Robertson between 09:00 last Tuesday and the time she was found.

They said the person responsible may have blood staining on their clothes.

Local area commander Ch Insp David Howieson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Robertson at this tragic time.

"I understand that a violent crime of this nature may cause concern to the local community, however, I would like to reassure them that extensive inquiries are being carried out by a large number of local, national and specialist officers."

Image caption Ms Robertson's body was found at her flat in Promenade Court

He said there would be an increased visible police presence in the area.

Det Insp Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, added: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Margaret's violent death.

"Given the nature of the attack the person or people responsible may have blood staining on their clothing. If you have any information about who was responsible for attacking Margaret, please get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency."

Ms Robertson was also known as Meg.