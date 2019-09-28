Heavy rain and flooding hit north east roads
- 28 September 2019
Persistent heavy rain has led to localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in north east Scotland.
Images posted on social media showed many flooded roads and water surging through the coastal village of Crovie.
A bridge collapsed on an unclassified road between King Edward and Balchers.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood alerts for Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.