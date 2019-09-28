Image copyright Shelly Wear Image caption One driver posted images of difficult driving conditions on the route from Gamrie to Banff

Persistent heavy rain has led to localised flooding and difficult driving conditions in north east Scotland.

Images posted on social media showed many flooded roads and water surging through the coastal village of Crovie.

A bridge collapsed on an unclassified road between King Edward and Balchers.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood alerts for Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside.