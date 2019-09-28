NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man arrested after woman dies at Aberdeen high-rise flats

  • 28 September 2019
Promenade Court Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested after a woman died at a high-rise block of flats in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Promenade Court at about 13:20 on Friday.

A 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland confirmed an arrest had been made but said inquiries were at an early stage.

