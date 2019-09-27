Image caption Westburn House dates back to 1839

A campaign bidding to save a historic Aberdeen mansion has been named as preferred bidder to redevelop it.

Grade A listed Archibald Simpson-designed Westburn House dates back to 1839.

Its condition has deteriorated significantly in recent decades, with the roof collapsed in places.

Councillors have now agreed to move forward talks with the Westburn Development Trust on the building's future.

Aberdeen City Council said the site could be leased to the group for a nominal fee of £1.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: "Aberdeen City Council is pleased to confirm that The Westburn Development Trust has been chosen as the preferred bidder to undertake the redevelopment and future operational management of Westburn House.

"We look forward to entering discussions with The Trust to agree the details of their proposals."

A £300,000 fundraising campaign for the restoration has so far raised more than £3,000.