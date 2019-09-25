Hundreds of jobs have been saved after an Aberdeen paper mill was sold.

The future of the Arjowiggins Stoneywood plant was plunged into doubt in January after its parent company failed to sell it.

It was revealed in March that a preferred bidder had been selected, however, administrators said the negotiations had ended without a sale.

It has now been sold, with 450 jobs saved in Aberdeen, alongside 82 in Chartham, Kent, and 27 in Basingstoke.

The purchase - for an undisclosed sum - has been made by subsidiaries of a new venture, Creative Paper Holdings Ltd.

Iain Fraser, joint administrator and partner with FRP Advisory, said: "After a challenging eight months for everyone, we are delighted to have concluded a deal with the management buyout team that has saved 450 highly skilled jobs in Scotland and 559 jobs across the UK.

"We wish the new management team and the staff every success with their plans for the future."