Image caption Investigations continued in Blackburn on Sunday

Three people have been arrested in the Aberdeenshire village of Blackburn after an incident which left a police officer needing hospital treatment.

It is understood a black Ford Fiesta failed to stop for police in Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday.

The injured officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, although his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Those arrested were a 21-year-old woman, and two men aged 22 and 23.