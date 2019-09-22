Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

Image caption Mr Sandison died in hospital from his injuries

An 80-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car on Shetland.

Police said the accident, which involved a blue Toyota Yaris, happened in Whalsay at about 21:20 on Thursday.

The man has been named as Allister Sandison, who was from the local area. The 54-year-old Yaris driver was not injured.

Sgt Chris Murray said: "This is a small close community and it is clear that Mr Sandison was well known in the area.

"The family would like to thank the community for the support they have received and to the staff who cared for Mr Sandison at the Gilbert Bain Hospital."