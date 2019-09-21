NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man's body recovered from Kirkwall harbour

  • 21 September 2019
Kirkwall harbour Image copyright Tim Glover/Georgraph
Image caption The body was recovered early on Saturday

A man's body has been recovered from Kirkwall harbour in Orkney.

He had been found at about 08:30.

Police have said inquiries are under way to confirm the man's identity.

They added, however, that the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Related Topics