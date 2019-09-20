NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Ruaridh Sandison: Body confirmed as missing 24-year-old Peterhead man

  • 20 September 2019
Ruaridh Sandison Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Ruaridh Sandison went missing in August

A body found on the Aberdeenshire coast was that of a missing 24-year-old man, police have said.

Ruairidh Sandison was reported missing from Peterhead on Saturday 10 August after a night out.

A body was found at Boddam on Wednesday, and Police Scotland have now confirmed it was that of Mr Sandison.

Relatives said in a statement: "Ruairidh was an amazing, talented young man with many plans for the future and we are heartbroken."

They added: "We would like to thank the police for all their hard work and also the Coastguard and RNLI.

"We would like to say a particular thank you to all our and Ruairidh's friends who have been amazing in their efforts to search for Ruairidh and willingness to help and support us."

