NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man airlifted to hospital after Portgordon harbour recue

  • 20 September 2019

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from the water at Portgordon harbour in Moray.

Emergency were called to the harbour just after 11:00.

Buckie lifeboat, coastguard teams and a rescue helicopter attended along with police, fire and ambulance crews.

The man was recovered from the water and flown by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He is believed to be in a serious condition.

