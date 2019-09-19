Image caption Emergency services had been called to a fire in the Torry area

Two men who were caught after a fire led to the discovery of heroin worth almost £200,000 in an Aberdeen flat have each been jailed for four years.

Scott Simpson, 44, was the tenant in Victoria Road in Torry, and allowed it to be used to store drugs while Connor Ogston, 26, was packaging the heroin.

They were convicted of being concerned in the supply of heroin last year.

About 25 firefighters were called to a blaze at the building and police then obtained a search warrant.

The court heard that 2.9kg of heroin with an estimated maximum street value of £195,720 was found in April last year.

Solicitor advocate John Keenan, representing Simpson, said: "There is no suggestion of Mr Simpson living some sort of lavish lifestyle."

'Scourge in society'

And defence counsel Tim Niven-Smith said: "I recognise, as does Mr Ogston, the devastating effect heroin has on communities.

"He is a young man who showed no sophistication whatsoever in the part he played. He left fingerprints on bags which means he did not wear gloves. His DNA was also found.

"He is wholly dispensable to those who instructed him. He does not have the glitzy lifestyle they enjoy - the watches, the flash cars."

Judge Lord Arthurson told the pair at the High Court in Glasgow: "The abuse of heroin is a scourge in our society and particularly on the lives of young people.

"Each of you was involved with a different aspect of the supply chain."