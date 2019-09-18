Image copyright Transport Scotland

Campaigners against one of the proposed routes for dualling the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen are to meet transport secretary Michael Matheson.

The group A96 Action believes the road should be upgraded along its existing route at Inverurie.

However that option was ruled out by Transport Scotland which is instead evaluating proposals to the north and south of the town.

A final decision is due to be taken by the end of the year.

The campaign group argues against the northern option on grounds including it would remove valuable farmland.

Mr Matheson said earlier: "Having let local communities see and comment on a series of options last October, we have now reduced the number of options for this challenging section of the A96 and have made some changes to the options being taken forward as a result of the feedback we have received.

"The preferred option will be comprised of a combination of the remaining sections to form a continuous route between Huntly and Aberdeen."

Proposals that could have seen an upgraded A96 pass through the Bennachie Special Landscape Area were previously taken off the table.