Scapa Flow diver taken to hospital
- 16 September 2019
A diver has been taken to hospital after needing medical attention while in Scapa Flow in Orkney.
The alarm was raised after 10:30 and the casualty was taken to Houton pier by the dive vessel.
A doctor and the Stromness Coastguard rescue team were sent to assist, and the diver was handed over to the ambulance service. Their condition is not yet known.
Scapa Flow is a popular diving site due to scuttled warships on the seabed.