Scapa Flow diver taken to hospital

A diver has been taken to hospital after needing medical attention while in Scapa Flow in Orkney.

The alarm was raised after 10:30 and the casualty was taken to Houton pier by the dive vessel.

A doctor and the Stromness Coastguard rescue team were sent to assist, and the diver was handed over to the ambulance service. Their condition is not yet known.

Scapa Flow is a popular diving site due to scuttled warships on the seabed.