NHS Grampian has announced an independent review into the cost and design of a new hospital and cancer centre planned for Aberdeen which could end up more than £35m over budget.

Tendering documents for the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor cancer centre have put the costs of the project higher than initial estimates.

It is understood the £163.7m scheme could now cost more than £200m.

The new facility is due to open its doors in 2021.

The health board is citing challenges within the construction sector and uncertainty over Brexit for the rise in predicted costs.

The independent review into costing of the project will look again at the design of the facilities.

'Fully committed'

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: "The enabling works for the Baird and Anchor project were completed in July. These works, which started in December last year, included the clearance of the site in preparation for the main construction works.

"The analysis of the tenders for the main construction works is under way. The tendered costs that have been returned are higher than estimated at the outline business case stage, reflecting the challenges within the construction sector and the wider uncertainty regarding Brexit and the economic position.

"We have commissioned an independent review of the project costs, and are also using the opportunity to review the design of the facilities in light of the learning from the projects in Glasgow and Lothian.

"NHS Grampian is fully committed to the project and continues to have the full support of the Scottish government."