Image caption Hutcheon Court is one of those being considered

Eight high rise blocks in Aberdeen could be made listed buildings.

The towers - built in the 1960s - are being considered by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

They are Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court, and Greig Court.

Any decision to list a building deemed to be of special architectural or historic significance would follow consultation.

The concrete high rises were built as council flats.

They have been nominated by Prof Miles Glendinning, director of the Scottish Centre for Conservation Studies.

A spokesperson for HES said: "We have been approached to consider the listing of several high rise flats in Aberdeen city centre for designation.

"This is currently under consideration and more information will be available when the process is concluded. At present, no decision has been made on this."

Those in Category A are considered to be buildings of national or international importance, either architectural or historic.

Owners of listed buildings may need to apply for consent to make changes to their property.

If the Aberdeen high rises were ultimately listed, they would follow the so-called "Banana Flats" in Leith - made famous by Irvine Welsh's Trainspotting - which were awarded an A-listing two years ago.

The curving flats were home to the Simon "Sick Boy" Williamson character.