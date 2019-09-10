NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Death of man in Kincorth area of Aberdeen treated as unexplained

  • 10 September 2019
Death scene

The death of a man in Aberdeen is being treated as "unexplained" by police.

The alarm was raised in Tollohill Square in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

The emergency services were called to the scene just after 08:00.

Police Scotland said inquiries were at an early stage.

