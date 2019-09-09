Two rescued after boat runs aground near Hopeman
- 9 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been rescued from a boat which ran aground in Moray.
HM Coastguard were called to the incident shortly after 20:00 after the small vessel got stuck east of Hopeman.
Officers from Burghead swam out to the boat, which was around 30 metres from the beach on rocks.
Police were alerted after a flare was launched, while Moray Inshore Rescue, Buckie RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness also attended.
The two crew members were rescued within half an hour - the boat remains on the rocks.